Spring storm serves up rain and wind with a side of graupel?

READING, Pa. - After receiving nearly two inches of rain over the last two days, what's a little frozen precipitation to top it off.

Our second full day of spring brought with it a burst of frozen pellets, as captured on video by WFMZ's Katiera Winfrey in Reading City Park.

"Whoa!" she tweeted. "This hail came down quick."

And it ended just as fast.

People in the city's surrounding suburbs also reported seeing the pellets fall. One photo shows them accumulating on a swimming pool cover in Lower Alsace Township.

The only question is whether what fell from the sky over Berks County on Friday afternoon was hail or graupel.

The two types of precipitation look similar, but they're formed differently, according to 69 News Meteorologist Mark Shanaberger.

Hail is a chunk of ice that is associated with convective storms, and its size can vary based on the strength of the storm.

AccuWeather says the lesser-known graupel, also known as snow pellets, forms when snowflakes are coated with a layer of ice. It's typically white and opaque and usually smaller than hail.

Also, unlike hail or sleet, graupel is soft and can fall apart easily in your hand.