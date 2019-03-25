St. Lawrence woman charged in abuse of 5-year-old girl

READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman is under arrest on multiple charges in the physical abuse of her boyfriend's 5-year-old daughter.

Katherine S. Hallowell surrendered to detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office on Monday. She's charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

The 41-year-old Hallowell's arrest stems from a month-long investigation that began with police and paramedics responding to the report of an unconscious child inside a home in the 3200 block of St. Lawrence Avenue in St. Lawrence on February 26.

"The injury took place that day and it was very traumatic and very serious," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "There were no injuries that we could determine were old."

The child, who was found in the home's living room, was rushed to the trauma center at Reading Hospital, where she underwent surgery for a traumatic brain injury, authorities said. She was later transferred to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for additional treatment.

Hallowell told detectives that she was in the living room when she heard a loud "thump" come from the hallway and found the girl unconscious on the floor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Authorities, however, said doctors at both hospitals agree that the girl's injuries were the result of "significant and violent force."

"The explanation that was given to the police did not make sense," Adams said. "The traumatic injury that the child suffered was a result of abuse."

Hallowell was committed to the Berks County Jail on $200,000 bail.

In the meantime, family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the girl's medical bills.

According to the GoFundMe page, Luci has undergone multiple operations, including some to remove part of her skull to relieve pressure on her brain. She was scheduled to be moved to inpatient rehabilitation on Monday.