Berks

St. Lawrence woman charged in abuse of 5-year-old girl

Injuries result of 'significant and violent force'

By:

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 02:07 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 05:26 PM EDT

St. Lawrence woman charged in abuse of 5-year-old girl

READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman is under arrest on multiple charges in the physical abuse of her boyfriend's 5-year-old daughter.

Katherine S. Hallowell surrendered to detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office on Monday. She's charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

The 41-year-old Hallowell's arrest stems from a month-long investigation that began with police and paramedics responding to the report of an unconscious child inside a home in the 3200 block of St. Lawrence Avenue in St. Lawrence on February 26.

"The injury took place that day and it was very traumatic and very serious," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "There were no injuries that we could determine were old."

The child, who was found in the home's living room, was rushed to the trauma center at Reading Hospital, where she underwent surgery for a traumatic brain injury, authorities said. She was later transferred to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for additional treatment.

Hallowell told detectives that she was in the living room when she heard a loud "thump" come from the hallway and found the girl unconscious on the floor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Authorities, however, said doctors at both hospitals agree that the girl's injuries were the result of "significant and violent force."

"The explanation that was given to the police did not make sense," Adams said. "The traumatic injury that the child suffered was a result of abuse."

Hallowell was committed to the Berks County Jail on $200,000 bail.

In the meantime, family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the girl's medical bills.

According to the GoFundMe page, Luci has undergone multiple operations, including some to remove part of her skull to relieve pressure on her brain. She was scheduled to be moved to inpatient rehabilitation on Monday.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

05:31 PM

  • NE 6 mph
  • 74%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Spring storm serves up rain and wind with a side of graupel?

Spring storm serves up rain and wind with a side of graupel?

Canadian cannabis giant buys Berks-based hemp company
69 News

Canadian cannabis giant buys Berks-based hemp company

US Rep. Houlahan 'hopeful' for Reading Eagle's future
69 News

US Rep. Houlahan 'hopeful' for Reading Eagle's future

Work to close Pa. Turnpike between Morgantown, Downingtown
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Work to close Pa. Turnpike between Morgantown, Downingtown

Man killed in head-on crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Man killed in head-on crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek

Topton man, 23, dies after car hits tree in Longswamp

Topton man, 23, dies after car hits tree in Longswamp

Mobile opioid treatment clinic makes stop in Reading

Mobile opioid treatment clinic makes stop in Reading

Reading Eagle's CFO proposes plan to keep newspaper local
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Reading Eagle's CFO proposes plan to keep newspaper local

Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting, carjacking in Reading

Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting, carjacking in Reading

Reading's Citadel takes steps to combat possible violence
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Reading's Citadel takes steps to combat possible violence

Pa. House passes bill to fight blight, help small businesses
69 News

Pa. House passes bill to fight blight, help small businesses

Grant to help ease persistent parking pains in West Reading
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Grant to help ease persistent parking pains in West Reading

Go Go Gadjet to return for kickoff of Downtown Alive series
Matt Roth | 69 News

Go Go Gadjet to return for kickoff of Downtown Alive series

SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees
Irene Snyder | 69 News

SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees

Reading Eagle's former newsroom staffers react to bankruptcy
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Reading Eagle's former newsroom staffers react to bankruptcy

First female space shuttle pilot speaks at Penn State Berks
NASA

First female space shuttle pilot speaks at Penn State Berks

Spring's arrival has many excited for warmer weather
Tom Rader | 69 News

Spring's arrival has many excited for warmer weather

Reading Eagle files for bankruptcy protection, seeks buyer
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Reading Eagle files for bankruptcy protection, seeks buyer

Pa. Redistricting Reform Commission sets meeting in Berks

Pa. Redistricting Reform Commission sets meeting in Berks

Jersey Mike's opens 2nd Berks store at Broadcasting Square
Chad Bliimline | 69 News

Jersey Mike's opens 2nd Berks store at Broadcasting Square

Demolition allows last look inside Bowl-O-Rama in Exeter
69 News

Demolition allows last look inside Bowl-O-Rama in Exeter

5 people arrested on drug, weapons charges in Reading

5 people arrested on drug, weapons charges in Reading

Therapy dog takes part in 'story hour' at Oley library
Julia Rose | 69 News

Therapy dog takes part in 'story hour' at Oley library

West Reading council accepts resignation of charged member
West Reading

West Reading council accepts resignation of charged member

Calls to shut down pipeline intensify with rally at Capitol
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Calls to shut down pipeline intensify with rally at Capitol

Senior club has made thousands of quilts for those in need
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Senior club has made thousands of quilts for those in need

Bell Alley Pretzel shuts door after 74 years in business
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Bell Alley Pretzel shuts door after 74 years in business

PSP trooper not guilty of careless driving in fatal crash
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

PSP trooper not guilty of careless driving in fatal crash

BCIU a stop on Sen. Casey's tour of Pa. child care centers
Julie Bunnick | Berks County Intermediate Unit

BCIU a stop on Sen. Casey's tour of Pa. child care centers

Lower Alsace mourns loss of township's longtime fire chief
Bill Seiders | 69 News

Lower Alsace mourns loss of township's longtime fire chief

US Supreme Court to revisit life sentence of DC-area sniper

US Supreme Court to revisit life sentence of DC-area sniper

Construction detour returns to Perkiomen Avenue in Mt. Penn
QuadCopter 69

Construction detour returns to Perkiomen Avenue in Mt. Penn

Berks tourism bureau moving forward with improvement plan
Google

Berks tourism bureau moving forward with improvement plan

Muhlenberg decides on location for public works building
Google

Muhlenberg decides on location for public works building

Dozens of cats rescued from home 2 weeks after owner dies
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Dozens of cats rescued from home 2 weeks after owner dies

Wendy Davis part of latest 'Topton Heroes' trading card set
69 News

Wendy Davis part of latest 'Topton Heroes' trading card set

Fiesta Fridays to feature Fightins as 'Los Peleadores'

Fiesta Fridays to feature Fightins as 'Los Peleadores'

Albright, BCHC sign agreement to benefit pre-med students
69 News

Albright, BCHC sign agreement to benefit pre-med students

Pa. State Police sued over bulldozer death of pot suspect
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Pa. State Police sued over bulldozer death of pot suspect

Reading to resume yard waste collection on March 25
69 News

Reading to resume yard waste collection on March 25

Event raises money for man donating kidney to friend's mom
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Event raises money for man donating kidney to friend's mom

'Belle of the Ball' provides new, gently-used prom gowns
69 News

'Belle of the Ball' provides new, gently-used prom gowns

Berks girl is walking thousands of miles to help others

Berks girl is walking thousands of miles to help others

Reading Royals fall on the road to Thunder in New York

Reading Royals fall on the road to Thunder in New York

Dog dies in fire that damaged 2 homes in Birdsboro
Tom Kelly

Dog dies in fire that damaged 2 homes in Birdsboro

Miss Teen Reading 2019 crowned during scholarship pageant
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Miss Teen Reading 2019 crowned during scholarship pageant

Man captured in Stony Creek charged with attempted murder

Man captured in Stony Creek charged with attempted murder

Fire chief hospitalized after truck hits Birdsboro building

Fire chief hospitalized after truck hits Birdsboro building

Man going blind on tour of hockey arenas, visits Royals
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Man going blind on tour of hockey arenas, visits Royals

Beloved Reading Hospital volunteer dies at 99
69 News

Beloved Reading Hospital volunteer dies at 99