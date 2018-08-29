State prison lockdown prompts similar move at Berks jail
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Jail is under lockdown until further notice, following the same action taken by Pennsylvania's prison system.
BCJ Warden Janine Quigley said she was notified of the state prison lockdown Wednesday afternoon and decided to make the same move at her facility in Bern Township.
Pennsylvania's state prisons were placed on lockdown after 29 employees at 10 prisons in recent weeks required treatment from exposure to a yet-unidentified substance described in some cases as a liquid synthetic drug. Their symptoms have included dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea and skin tingling.
Quigley gave no reason to indicate that the substance as surfaced at the Berks jail.
As part of the lockdown, Quigley said no non-legal visits will be allowed at the Berks jail, and a 48-hour hold will be placed on all non-legal mail before it enters the facility.
