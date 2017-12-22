Students donate gift baskets to cancer patients

Students donate gift baskets to...

WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital was filled with Christmas cheer on Friday.

Wilson West Middle School students visited patients undergoing treatment at Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

They presented the patients with gift baskets that were assembled by the school's students, teachers, and staff and filled with snacks, candles, gift cards and games.

This is the eighth year the school in Spring Township has donated holiday baskets.