Students donate gift baskets to cancer patients
WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital was filled with Christmas cheer on Friday.
Wilson West Middle School students visited patients undergoing treatment at Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.
They presented the patients with gift baskets that were assembled by the school's students, teachers, and staff and filled with snacks, candles, gift cards and games.
This is the eighth year the school in Spring Township has donated holiday baskets.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police locate missing Berks County man
Man found safe.Read More »
- Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
- Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
- All kinds out for last-minute shopping
- From fish to flowers, last-minute Christmas rush underway
- Students donate gift baskets to cancer patients
- Reading firefighters answer call to fulfill Christmas wishes
Latest From The Newsroom
- Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall
- New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer
- History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war
- Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
- Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead
- Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
- All kinds out for last-minute shopping
- Christmas is on hold for one Bethlehem family
- Bethlehem Township residents react to standoff
- Trenton man arrested in connection with sexual assault