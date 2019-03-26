Teachers voice support for Schwank bill to boost minimum pay

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's educators converged on Harrisburg on Tuesday to voice their support for legislation to increase the minimum salary for teachers in the Keystone State.

Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed raising the minimum to $45,000 per year, beginning in the 2019-20 school year. The current minimum salary of $18,500 per year was set in 1988.

The raise becoming reality would be welcome news to educators like Stacie Baur, who teaches fifth-grade math in the Clairton City School District. She has nearly 10 years of experience in public education and still earns less than $45,000 each year.

"I am not alone," said Baur, who supplements her income by teaching online courses and working a part-time job on the weekends. "There are hundreds of other teachers like me, serving in struggling school districts and barely scraping by. We struggle with tuition costs, student loans, and day-to-day expenses."

State Sen. Judy Schwank, a Berks County Democrat, is sponsoring a bill in the Senate; state Rep. Tarah Toohil, a Luzerne County Republican, is sponsoring similar legislation in the House of Representatives.

"This legislation has the potential to uplift students across the commonwealth by ensuring their teachers and education professionals are fairly compensated," Schwank said. "Research has shown that student achievement improves when teacher turnover is reduced.

Approximately 3,100 educators in 216 school districts, intermediate units, and career and technical centers would get a raise if the legislation becomes law, according to the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

The state would provide $13.8 million in additional basic education funding to fully cover salary increases as well as associated pension, Social Security, and Medicare costs.

"This funding would also help cash-strapped school districts without placing the financial burden on homeowners because it will not affect property taxes," Schwank said.

Toohil said the time has come to recognize the changing role of educators over the past three decades since the current minimum salary was set.

"Teachers are expected to do more, be more, and fix more issues than ever before," she said. "There are less individuals who are willing to commit to a profession where you have to face so many tough challenges on a daily basis."

A poll conducted for the PSEA by Harper Polling shows 66 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters favor raising the minimum teacher salary, and nearly 50 percent "strongly favor" it, according to PSEA President Rich Askey.