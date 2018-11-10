Teammate provides strength, motivation to Berks Catholic Saints

When a friend, family member, or in this case a teammate and brother gets a bad break -- some can't help but put themselves in their shoes.

"I feel like if I was diagnosed with something like this, I have no idea how he's still coming out here being in good spirits," said Nico Myers.

Nico's younger brother Anthony, a standout sophomore for Berks Catholic was recently diagnosed with stage three brain cancer.

"I feel like everyone else around him just doesn't know how to handle it but he knows how to handle it," Nico said.

And this is how he's handling it: Running, jumping and staying with his team.

"I'm not really trying to be a distraction. I'm just here to motivate the team. Do whatever I can to help," Anthony said.

Cancer is hard to talk about, but there are other words that can fill that unspoken space...like strength.

"With Anthony out here showing us that he's capable of doing all this for what he's diagnosed with, it helps us, gives us strength overall to overcome anything for what he's going to overcome," said Berks Catholic senior Terry Derr.

And support.

"The support has been unreal. I don't feel alone. Everyone has been there every step of the way," Anthony said.

And a student and community group that stretches far beyond school walls and stadium stands.

"A student from twin valley reached out to me, our coaches little sister. girl by the name of Devon Latchimer reached out to me and suggested a county wide 17 strong day," said Student Body President and senior Luke Painton.

Special days, and events like that cross dioceses and community lines, all in an effort to get behind Anthony Myers and his family and there's no end to the support in sight.

"He doesn't deserve any of this so we are trying to make the best of it," Nico said.

As Berks Catholic continues its playoff push Friday at home, it'd be easy to say the cliche that they're playing for him, but maybe more so, they're showing him what he means to them.

"He's a role model to everyone," Nico said.

