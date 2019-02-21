Berks

After 9 months, Texas family reunites with dog in Berks

Posted: Feb 20, 2019 10:57 PM EST

Updated: Feb 21, 2019 10:29 AM EST

After 9 months, Texas family reunites with dog in Berks

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - As yet another winter storm pounded Pennsylvania, Juan Mendez of Texas said flying north, he had only one thing on his mind.

"Just wanted to be with her, wanted to pet her, take her home," Mendez said.

Her, being Juan's 7-year-old dog, Geno, whom he hadn't set eyes on in about nine months.

"We left her outside, just like we usually do, went outside [and] she was not there," Mendez explained, with tears in his eyes.

Geno ran off in Juan's Fort Worth neighborhood and was eventually picked up by another family. That family since moved to Pennsylvania, never realizing their supposedly stray pet belonged to someone else.

"[It was my] first dog through college, so moving away by myself, she was my buddy," Mendez recalled. "I spent so much time with her. I never could leave her alone. If I would visit my parents, I'd bring her with me. If I was going on vacation, I'd bring her with me. She's been there every step of the way."

Even after nine months of searching, Juan said he never gave up hope of finding his buddy.

"Kept going back and forth between every time I would come home," Mendez said. "I would take a different route, just scouting the neighborhood, just seeing if by any case somebody happened to be walking her, or if she was nearby."

It wasn't until Geno's new family took her to a vet in Pennsylvania that they found out she has a microchip. Reading police then contacted Juan about his lost dog being halfway across the country at the Animal Rescue League (ARL) in Cumru Township.

"I was really shocked," Mendez said, "because it's a long way up here."

This week, after nine months of searching, he finally got his wish. Juan picked up Geno at the ARL on Wednesday. As Juan walked in the room, Geno immediately ran up to his owner and began frantically wagging his tail.

"Meant the world to me," Mendez explained. "I just had to get her, had to come get her."

"It's really touching, really emotional for the staff. Helps us validate why we do what we do," said Tom Hubric, the ARL's executive director.

Juan added that Geno got a microchip while she was still very young, and he credits that with helping him to find his long-lost best friend.

"It's a must for all dogs," Mendez said. "I'm just really thankful for everyone who helped getting us up here."

The reunited family now has long drive home, away from the cold and snow. He said they're ready to pick up right where they left off.

"Extremely, extremely happy," Mendez said.

