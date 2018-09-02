The Battle of the Bats: WFMZ vs. WEEU

TOPTON, Pa. - TV and radio stars locked horns on the softball diamond to help an important cause Sunday afternoon.

The WFMZ Slow Motions took on radio station WEEU at Lyons Field in Berks County.

While the teams were battling for media bragging rights they were also raising money to help area residents who were hit hard by flooding this summer.

The good cause though didn’t prevent some friendly banter between the two sides.

"I think we have experience. I think we have some good general overall athletes," said 69 News Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo.

"We have jerseys. The other team only has cut-off t-shirts and one of your guys is wearing a polo shirt under his cut-off t-shirt, so I feel we're the better one," retorted WEEU’s Mike Keller.

Ultimately though, the uniforms didn’t matter much as the Slow Motions won the contest.

A special thanks to WEEU for participating and helping support a good cause.