The Village Voice, owned by Reading Eagle president, folds
Weekly tabloid founded in New York City in 1955
NEW YORK - The Village Voice, an alternative weekly newspaper that was bought three years ago by the Reading Eagle Company's president and CEO, will cease production and lay off approximately half its staff.
Owner Peter Barbey's announcement on Friday comes three years after he bought the paper and one year after it ceased publishing in print.
"This is a sad day for The Village Voice and for millions of readers," Barbey said. "The Voice has been a key element of New York City journalism and is read around the world. As the first modern alternative newspaper, it literally defined a new genre of publishing."
The Village Voice, founded in 1955, has been subject to "the increasingly harsh economic realities" facing those creating journalism, Barbey said.
The Village Voice halted its print production in April 2017 and went entirely online. The move was aimed at reinvigorating the more than half-century old publication.
Barbey said staff members have been working to ensure that the print archive of the Voice is made digitally accessible.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Crews in Hamburg prepare for Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
The rain is not keeping crews from preparing for the annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival.Read More »
- Visas denied, attendance low for African business convention
- City council members react to Spencer's guilty verdict
- Fast-falling rain leads to flash flooding in Berks
- The Village Voice, owned by Reading Eagle president, folds
- Route 61 reopens after repairs to broken water main
- Route 724 near Gibraltar closed for emergency bridge repairs
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison
- Fast-falling rain leads to flash flooding in Berks
- Unknown substance in Lehigh Co. Courthouse determined to be baby powder, officials say
- Former Allentown mayor's sentencing postponed
- Updated Washington Capitals equipment manager brings Stanley Cup home to Allentown
- Updated Phillipsburg mayor, council and aide may stop getting paid
- Updated Crews in Hamburg prepare for Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
- Updated Visas denied, attendance low for African business convention
- Updated City council members react to Spencer's guilty verdict
- Teen killer scheduled to re-affirm guilty plea in 2006 fatal shooting