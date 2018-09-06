Topton pool holds 'Doggie Paddle' to help animal sanctuary
TOPTON, Pa. - The dog days of summer may be officially over, but don't tell that to some dogs in Berks County.
The Topton Memorial Pool held a 'Doggie Paddle' for its canine friends on Thursday, allowing the dogs got to splash around in the pool
Organizers said money raised from the event will go to an animal sanctuary in Fleetwood.
