Tower Health to open new plastic surgery and medspa location

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health Plastic Surgery and MedSpa is opening a new location.

The new facility is located at 2610 Keiser Boulevard in Wyomissing.

The location is for both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic and reconstructive services.

The MedSpa offers a range of procedures such as microneedling, body contouring, wrinkle reduction, liposuction. The facility will also offer surgical options such as face-lifts, reconstructive surgeries and Mommy makeovers to restore a patient's original body post pregnancy.