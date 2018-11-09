Tower Health to open new plastic surgery and medspa location
WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health Plastic Surgery and MedSpa is opening a new location.
The new facility is located at 2610 Keiser Boulevard in Wyomissing.
The location is for both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic and reconstructive services.
The MedSpa offers a range of procedures such as microneedling, body contouring, wrinkle reduction, liposuction. The facility will also offer surgical options such as face-lifts, reconstructive surgeries and Mommy makeovers to restore a patient's original body post pregnancy.
