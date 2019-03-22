US Rep. Houlahan 'hopeful' for Reading Eagle's future

READING, Pa. - Reading's representative in Congress expressed her concern Friday about the city's daily newspaper publisher filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.

"The Reading Eagle has served our community for over 150 years," said U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan. "As both a citizen and elected representative, I am grateful to this local institution and am hopeful for its future."

The Reading Eagle Company, which also owns WEEU radio, the weekly Southern Schuylkill News newspaper, and a commercial printing operation, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday. It also revealed that it has been actively seeking a buyer for the company.

Houlahan said the announcement comes amid a nationwide "crisis in local journalism."

"The free press is the bedrock of our democracy, entrusted with holding elected representatives accountable and shedding light on the news and stories concerning the public," Houlahan said. "Without experienced journalists investigating and searching for truth, our country's ability to engage in productive debate and successfully progress into the future is hindered."

The company said it will continue to publish and broadcast under bankruptcy rules.

The company's chief financial officer, Shawn Moliatu, announced Thursday that he's looking to form a group of investors to bid on the company and keep it in local hands.