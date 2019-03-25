US Rep. Houlahan urges transparency with Mueller report

WASHINGTON - Reading's representative in Congress is weighing in on the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The nearly two-year probe found no evidence that Republican President Donald Trump or his campaign associates conspired with Russia to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"We should all be relieved that it appears to indicate that there was no collusion from the Administration with foreign states regarding the election interference that took place in the 2016 presidential election," said U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat who represents Berks and Chester counties.

While Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of Mueller's report on Sunday, Houlahan said she wants the full report to be made public.

"Releasing this report will help us understand what happened in the 2016 election to help us prepare for the 2020 election," Houlahan said. "I hope that the Administration will work with Congress to protect the integrity of our electoral process for 2020 and beyond from those who would seek to undermine the will of the American people."

Barr said he intends to release as much as possible from the report. Mueller will be involved in scrubbing the report to remove secret grand jury material and any content related to ongoing investigations before it is made public, Barr wrote in his letter to Congress.