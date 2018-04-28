US Rep. Pat Meehan resigns following misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON - Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, who used taxpayer money to settle a former aide's allegations of sexual misconduct, has abruptly resigned from Congress.

"With the knowledge I would not be standing for another term, I have decided that stepping down now is in the interest of the constituents I have been honored to serve," Meehan said in a statement released by his office on Friday.

Meehan, whose 7th District includes parts of Berks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, and Montgomery counties, announced in January that he would not seek a fifth term amid the allegations.

"I have stayed to fight for important priorities like fully funding our troops, increasing support for medical research and preserving promising clean energy solutions, and now that work is accomplished," Meehan said.

Payment payback

Meehan admitted to settling a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money.

"I will pay $39,000.00 to the U.S. Treasury to reimburse for the severance payment that was made from my office account," Meehan said. "That payment will be made within 30 days of my resignation from the House of Representatives. I did not want to leave with any question of violating the trust of taxpayers."

Meehan had resisted calls from Democrats, including Gov. Tom Wolf, and some of his constituents to step down sooner.

Having stayed, Meehan said he believes he would be exonerated of any wrongdoing, but didn't want to put his staff "through the rigors of an Ethics Committee investigation."

"And since I have chosen to resign, the inquiry will not become a burden to taxpayers and committee staff," Meehan said.

Meehan, a married father of three, described the woman who made the accusations against him as being a "soul mate." While saying he never sought a romantic relationship with the woman, he acknowledged that he had lashed out when he discovered she had begun dating another man.

Meehan declined to reveal any future plans.

Smucker still standing

Meehan's resignation is the latest shakeup involving Berks County's congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent announced last week that he will resign sometime in May, after having previously said he would not seek another term, and U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello announced in March that he would not seek re-election, partly because of his and the state's other congressional districts being redrawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

That leaves only U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker seeking another term, but he will represent Berks for only the remainder of the year. The county is excluded from his district in the court's new map.