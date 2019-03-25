USA Today poll: Kutztown Folk Festival among best in country

Related story Kutztown Folk Festival finalist for USA Today 10Best award

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - When it comes to the best cultural festivals in the United States, it's hard to top the Kutztown Folk Festival in Berks County.

The festival has been named one of the top two cultural festivals in the country by the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2019 travel survey.

"I was really excited and really happy for everybody that's involved with the festival," said Steve Sharadin, the Kutztown Folk Festival's executive director. "I think it's a great opportunity for us to gain some new visitors. Anytime we can get national recognition is really something special."

The 70th annual Kutztown Folk Festival is set for June 29-July 7 at the Kutztown Fairgrounds.

Topping the 2019 10Best list is the Water Lantern Festival, which is held in cities across the U.S., including Philadelphia.