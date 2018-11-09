Veterans Day celebration kicks off with early start in Berks
READING, Pa. - Veterans Day will be celebrated Sunday, but on Friday a few places around Berks got an early start.
It takes a different kind of person to risk their lives to protect American freedom. They are veterans.
Ahead of Veterans Day, some of the youngest are showing appreciation. Robeson Elementary held a breakfast and musical performance for veterans.
"And we really just want the children to learn about the importance of respect for our military and also that our military feels respected," said Robeson Elementary Music Teacher Lisa Dieffenbach.
It's a tradition that school leaders say must go on.
"We have pictures from year to year in there and when you walk in, it's really just a family atmosphere and we want all of our veterans to always feel welcome to come back," she said.
The DoubleTree Hotel in Reading doubled as a fundraising location for veterans.
"The purpose of this visit is to pay tribute to our servicemen and women who have not only served in the past but who are currently serving and to thank them," said author and Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier.
Bleier brought along a new version of his book.
"The proceeds specifically go to veteran's organizations that we support around the state and nationally," he said.
To wrap up local Veterans Day events, the Brandywine Heights Area School District hosted its annual Veterans Day program and luncheon.
