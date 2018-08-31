Visas denied, attendance low for African business convention

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Organizers of a conference in Berks County are blaming the U.S. State Department for the event being a bit of a bust. They said most of the guests didn't show because they were denied visas.

A nearly empty room is what Spring Township-based African Global Super Center has to show for its business conference at the Inn at Reading in Wyomissing.

"It appears that people can't get visas from Africa," said co-founder Sylvia Robertson.

She said the three-day conference, the group's third in Berks, connects African and American businesses to facilitate jobs, trade and partnerships. The last conference drew around 100 people from African countries.

"This is why we wanted to bring our business, to see if we can be part of this revitalization that is taking place," Robertson said.

Organizers said 150 people from seven African countries applied for visas this time. Only five people were approved, including Rayolin Pillay of South Africa. He got a 10-year visa, and he isn't shocked that others didn't.

"It should have been a little easier, considering this is for business, but unfortunately it didn't go that way," Pillay said.

Most visa applications are approved, but they can be denied if there isn't enough information provided, or if the applicant files for the wrong category, according to the State Department's website.

"This is a big blow," said Stanley Straughter, with African and Caribbean Business Council of Greater Philadelphia.

He said Pennsylvania already does business with many African countries, particularly in the shipment of cocoa beans and citrus.

"We have to teach our federal government our embassies abroad how important this direct trade is," he said.