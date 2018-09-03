WATCH: Time-lapse video of flooding around food bank trucks

SPRING TWP., Pa. - While rain fell hard around the region Friday, Berks County's western suburbs seemed to be hit particularly hard, especially by flash flooding.

A surveillance camera outside the Greater Berks Food Bank off Route 724 in Spring Township captured some of the most dramatic images of the storm's impact.

The camera was rolling as floodwater quickly rose around four of the food bank's six trucks that were parked in the building's loading dock. Three of the trucks can be seen on the video.

"It was probably about three and a half feet high," said Adam Winchester, the food bank's operations manager. "It was easily above waist level for myself when we pulled the trucks out."

Once the trucks were moved to higher ground, the video shows how close the floodwater came to getting inside the building.

"Inside of the building, we didn't get any water in," Winchester said.

Luckily, no food products were hit by the floodwater, according to Winchester, who said it's still unclear how badly the trucks were damaged, but the impact on distribution could be huge.

"You figure each truck can hold approximately 5,000 pounds of food, so if you're talking about four trucks being out of commission, you're talking about 20,000 pounds of food," he said.

Winchester said the trucks will be evaluated Tuesday. Depending on the damage, Winchester said he may need to rent a few trucks, but the goal is to have to the food bank fully operational by Wednesday.

He said he also plans to contact the township to work on the drainage issue.