Water main break affects service in Bernville Borough
BERNVILLE, Pa. - A water main break was found Wednesday night in the 500 block of Main Street in Bernville Borough.
As of Thursday morning, there was no service to the 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street, all of Penn Street and all of Washington Street.
The water main break has also affected service at Penn-Bernville Elementary School, which was closed Thursday.
Repairs are underway and service is expected to be restored Thursday afternoon.
After the repairs are completed, the affected blocks will be under a boil water advisory for 48 to 72 hours.
