Water main break closes N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A water main break has closed a stretch of road in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County.
North Fifth Street Highway is closed Tuesday morning between Tuckerton Road and Water Street, emergency officials said.
Crews are working to repair the break. Officials have not said how long the repairs are expected to take.
It's the second water main break in Berks County in 24 hours. Crews are expected to spend most of Tuesday repairing a 24-inch main under Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township.
