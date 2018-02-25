Water main breaks in Reading, closes section of North Eighth Street
READING, Pa. - A water main break in Reading early Sunday morning closed down a section of North Eighth Street.
Crews are currently digging at the scene in order to reach the water main and make repairs.
A boil-water advisory was issued to 42 homes that were affected by the break. The homes will be without water until repairs are made.
Stay tuned to 69 News for further updates.
