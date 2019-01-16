West Lawn UMC to offer free meals for unpaid government workers

WEST LAWN, Pa. - The West Lawn United Methodist Church is offering free meals Wednesday night to any government worker who is not getting paid.

Any government employee who shows a photo ID can get a free meal.

Ed Stauffer, the head of the kitchen ministry at West Lawn UMC, said they offer meals every Wednesday for $8 per meal and proceeds go toward mission trips and serving those in Reading.

Wednesday night they are serving chicken parmesan.

West Lawn UMC's Community Center is located on Woodside Avenue in West Lawn.