Wind a big part of Berks' annual Go Fly a Kite! Day in Bern

BERN TWP., Pa. - Kites were flying high Saturday at the 31st annual "Go Fly a Kite! Day festival in Berks County.

The Berks County Parks and Recreation Department presented the event at the Youth Recreation Facility in Bern Township. It coincides each year with National Kite Month and Health Kids Day, the latter of which is organized by the YMCA.

Dozens of colorful kites -- some large, some small -- took flight over the fields as vendors on the ground provided health and wellness information and screenings, games, and pony rides.

The wind was certainly a big factor in this year's festival, as gusts picked up ahead of a storm that moved through before the event was set to end, turning the sun-filled skies gray.

One large kite ended up stuck in a tree; another became tangled in some power lines.