Woman calls for help after being pinned by toppled tree

Tim Lind | 69 News

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A Berks County woman escaped non-life-threatening injuries when she was pinned by a fallen tree.

The woman was operating a tractor at a home in the 3100 block of East Galen Hall Road in South Heidelberg Township around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, when she struck a tree, officials said.

The tree fell and knocked her down. She used her cell phone to call her brother, who arrived with another tractor and lifted the tree limb of of her, officials said.

The woman may have suffered some broken ribs, officials said.