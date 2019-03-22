Work to close Pa. Turnpike between Morgantown, Downingtown
Sunday closure needed for removal of bridge beams
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Construction work will close a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Berks and Chester counties for part of the coming weekend.
The turnpike announced Friday that the highway will be closed in both directions between the Morgantown interchange (Exit 298) in Berks County and the Downingtown interchange (Exit 312) in Chester County from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday.
The closure, officials said, is necessary for crews to safely remove the beams of a bridge that carries Milford Road over the turnpike at milepost 309.2 in Chester County.
Eastbound drivers are advised to exit at Morgantown and take Route 10 South to Route 23 East to Route 100 South and re-enter the turnpike at Downingtown.
Westbound motorists can get off the turnpike at Downingtown and take Route 100 North to Route 23 West to Route 10 North and get back on the turnpike at Morgantown.
The work schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions, officials said.
