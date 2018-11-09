Wyomissing mayor on Sears closure: 'We saw it coming'

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Losing one anchor store at a mall can be tough for a community, but the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing just learned it will be losing its second one in this year alone.

"We certainly saw it coming," said Wyomissing Mayor Fred Levering.

The borough was given the news this week that its Sears is on the chopping block. Levering says the fact that the announcement comes right before the holidays is surprising, but apart from that, the closure does not surprise him at all.

"We dodged that now for a long time and then we see the bankruptcy and the overwhelming amount of evidence you read. It seemed inevitable that it was going to happen at some point or another," said Levering.

Levering said there are options for the mall. If not a replacement anchor store, then perhaps a high-rise condo or a town center layout.

"It seems as though the people who want to go to a mall and spend a day walking up and down are going to have to go to places like King of Prussia with a really large presence that becomes a destination," said Levering.

So what will losing two anchor stores do to the mall?

Kutztown University marketing professor Victor Massad points to the success of online retailers like Amazon utilizing distribution centers, like in Northern Berks, that have provided jobs.

"If everything stayed the same, there would be no opportunity," said Massad.