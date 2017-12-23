Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
READING, Pa. - A local boy had just one thing on his Christmas list. He wanted to help others.
Six-year-old Jermaine Edwards set out to collect coloring books and crayons for sick children.
Volunteers dropped the haul off at the downtown campus of the Penn State Health St. Joseph pediatric unit Friday morning.
The gifts are for kids who are spending the holidays in the hospital. Jermaine said he came up with the idea at school.
"My teacher read a book. There was a kid that didn't want toys for Christmas. He wanted to give toys to other kids," he recalled.
Jermaine shared the idea with his mom, who got local businesses and the Reading School District involved. All together, they collected more than 800 coloring books, and Jermaine might still see something under his tree Christmas morning.
