Early morning fire in Lancaster row house kills 1

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 01:25 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 01:25 PM EDT

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - An early morning row house fire blamed on unattended cooking has claimed the life of one man in Lancaster.

Firefighters were called to the home just after 1 a.m. Saturday and reported flames coming out of the rear of the house.

Officials said a man found in a second-floor bedroom was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Battalion Chief Ken Barton said there were eight to 10 people in the home at the time of the blaze, but no one else was injured.

Damage to the home was estimated at about $100,000.

