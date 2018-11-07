Bob Casey feeling confident prior to election

Election

SCRANTON, Pa. - Bob Casey voted earlier today with his family by his side at Saint Peter's Lutheran church just five minutes from here.

WFMZ 69 News was told the two-term senator is very confident about his chances tonight and if recent polling numbers leading up to the election mean anything he should be. The latest poll showed Casey leading by 14 points. 

He has held a double-digit lead over Republican congressman Lou Barletta throughout this race. Casey also significantly outraised Barletta and even had president Barack Obama come to Philadelphia on his behalf.

It's no secret what these two stand for. Casey is trying to push back on Trump's agenda while Barletta is trying as hard as any Republican to push it forward. Casey has fought back against the president's tax cut and the confirmation of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Barletta has had the president's back with both of those issues along with having a hard stance on immigration.

WFMZ 69 News will have much more from Scranton later on tonight.

