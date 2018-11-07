Election

Browne edges out Pinsley for Senate seat

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 12:46 AM EST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 12:46 AM EST

Incumbent Pat Browne defeated Mark Pinsley to remain in the state Senate.

As of 12:43 a.m. Browne had won 51 percent to 49 percent, 46,879 votes to 44,257 votes.

