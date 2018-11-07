Democrat Chrissy Houlahan defeats McCauley in Pa. 6th District
Democrat Chrissy Houlahan has defeated Republican Greg McCauley in Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District.
The 6th District includes the southern tip of Berks County and most of Chester County.
Houlahan is a third-generation military veteran.
“We made history together tonight thanks to the incredible work and dedication of our campaign’s countless supporters,” said Houlahan in a statement. “Our success in this election proved that people of good conscience can still come together, regardless of party or politics, around long-standing Pennsylvania values of civility and service. I’m excited to get to work in Washington on behalf of all of us here in the 6th district, and I look forward to building on our success in this new Congress to address the challenges we face as a community and as a country.”
