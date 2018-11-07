GOP's Leonard Lance loses bid for re-election to Congress

Republican U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance's decade-long career in Congress has come to an end.

Lance lost his bid for re-election in New Jersey's 7th District to Democrat Tom Malinowski on Tuesday.

"I thank the hundreds of people who worked so hard on our campaign and the thousands of voters who supported us today," Lance said in a statement following his loss. "My deepest gratitude goes to all of the residents of this wonderful congressional district."

Lance, 66, of Clinton Township, was first elected to Congress in 2008.

Malinowski, 53, served as assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor from 2014 to 2017.

New Jersey's 7th District includes all of Hunterdon County, and parts of Essex, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties.