Lou Barletta fighting uphill battle against Casey

HAZELTON, Pa. - Lou Barletta's been fighting an up-hill battle throughout this campaign.

Poll numbers have shown him trailing significantly behind incumbent Bob Casey, despite both the president and vice president endorsing him along the way. President Trump stumped for Barletta at a rally in Wilkes-Barre back in August and just a few weeks ago in Erie and Vice President Pence was in Philly this summer showing his support.

Barletta presents himself as the ally Trump needs in the Senate, especially when it comes to issues of immigration. He takes a hard-line, opposing amnesty for illegal immigrants and supporting the removal of DACA.

He's also expressed opposition to sanctuary cities while supporting the border wall and the travel ban. Barletta is no stranger to political office. He's the former mayor of Hazleton and served four terms in the House.

Despite early polling numbers, Barletta has consistently predicted the race will be "razor-thin."