Madeleine Dean wins Pa. 4th District
Democrat Madeleine Dean has been elected to the U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District.
Dean defeated Republican candidate Daniel David.
The 4th District includes part of Berks County and most of Montgomery County.
