New Jersey voters approve $500M for education projects

Nov 07, 2018

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey voters approved $500 million in bonds for a host of school-related initiatives.

The approval Tuesday means the state will offer $500 million in new debt for school security, county colleges, vocational schools and water infrastructure.

It was the only ballot question.

The state constitution requires that new debts obtain voter approval. Specifically, $350 million would be used to provide grants to county vocational school districts and school security projects.

$50 million would go to county college projects and $100 million would go to support water infrastructure projects across the state's more than 600 school districts.

The Democrat-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy approved the bipartisan measure to get the question on the ballot in August.

