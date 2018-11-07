Election

NJ's Bob Menendez beats Bob Hugin for 3rd term in US Senate

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 09:01 PM EST

New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez fended off his wealthy Republican challenger and a barrage of ads about his tossed-out corruption charges to win re-election.

Menendez, 64, wins a third term Tuesday after a grueling campaign against Republican Bob Hugin.

Polls showed Hugin, 64, and Menendez much closer than expected in overwhelmingly Democratic New Jersey.

Hugin tapped his deep pockets for at least $27.5 million and spent on TV ads attacking Menendez over the 2017 trial on charges that he helped a friend with Medicare billing in exchange for lavish gifts.

The charges were dropped this year after a mistrial.

Hugin told his supporters Tuesday night that he was proud that his campaign created "a new template" for Republicans in New Jersey by reaching out to urban areas in all corners of the state.

At his mention of Menendez, the crowd began to chant, "Lock him up! Lock him up."

"I wasn't the right messenger to get it delivered, but we opened the door," Hugin told the crowd.

