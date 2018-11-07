NJ US Rep. Gottheimer tops McCann to win re-election
New Jersey Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer won re-election to the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The freshman congressman defeated Republican John McCann to score a second term as representative of the Garden State's 5th congressional district, which includes Bergen, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties.
"New Jerseyans rejected divisive, gridlock politics by re-electing Josh Gottheimer to continue to reach across the aisle and deliver results for New Jersey families," said House Majority PAC Executive Director Charlie Kelly.
Gottheimer serves as co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
