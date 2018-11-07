Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf tops Scott Wagner to win bid for 2nd term

Democrat Tom Wolf has won a second term as Pennsylvania governor, beating brash Republican challenger Scott Wagner.

Wolf's victory in Tuesday's election sends him back to Harrisburg to share power with a Republican-controlled Legislature that fought him in two extended budget battles.

Speaking at his election night headquarters in York, Wolf said Pennsylvanians voted for better schools, quality and accessible health care and a strong economy. He said it was also a vote for "a public service that actually has integrity, that you can trust."

Wolf was joined on stage by John Fetterman, the long-time mayor of Braddock and a native of Reading. Fetterman won election as lieutenant governor.

"We are going to do some great things for Pennsylvania," Wolf said, adding that Pennsylvania "has a really bright future."

Wagner, a former state senator and waste-hauling millionaire, mostly self-financed his campaign.

He didn't help himself with a penchant for eyebrow-raising off-the-cuff comments. He told Wolf to put on a catcher's mask because, he said, he was "going to stomp all over" the incumbent's face with golf spikes.

In his concession speech Tuesday night, Wagner said that "it's been a great journey and I have no regrets."

The brash Republican did not congratulate Wolf on his victory. Instead, he implored Wolf to "do something for the seniors of this state," saying they are losing their homes because they can't afford to pay the property taxes.

Wagner said he's going to take a vacation but "I'm not going away."

