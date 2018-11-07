Pa.'s Bob Casey defeats Lou Barletta in US Senate race

Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey has won a third U.S. Senate term, beating Republican Rep. Lou Barletta.

Barletta was an early supporter of Donald Trump, who returned the favor by stumping for the former Hazleton mayor. The president narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016, but Casey easily won re-election Tuesday in a place that has now given the son of the late former governor six statewide election victories.

Casey is a staunch critic of Trump's tax-cutting law, calling it a giveaway to the wealthy and corporations while middle-class wages stagnate. Casey also voted against Trump's nominees for Supreme Court.

Barletta is one of Trump's biggest allies on Capitol Hill. He campaigned on Trump's policies, but he never gained traction and was heavily outspent by Casey.

Barletta said he hopes Casey will "be able to work with President Trump for the good of the American people. I'm sure he will." He added that Casey will "serve the people of Pennsylvania as he always has."

Barletta, a congressman, was one of Trump's earliest backers. Casey has been a staunch critic of the president.

Barletta touted Trump's record and said he wanted to thank the president for his friendship, adding: "This is a caring man."