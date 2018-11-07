Pa. US House: Cartwright defeats Chrin

Matt Cartwright defeated John Chrin for a seat in the U.S. House, District 8 for Pennsylvania.

Cartwright's victory was reported at approximately 10:44 p.m. by the Associated Press.

According to a press release, Cartwright claimed 56 percent of the vote with 64 percent reporting. Cartwright credited his strong message as the reason for his landslide win.

“Our victory boiled down to a number of factors. I have made protecting Social Security and Medicare a priority my entire career, and when Mitch McConnell brought up cuts, it echoed what my opponent said and drove home that these programs are at risk with a Republican Conference. I also think my bipartisan record of passing legislation and working to secure funds for our area won over undecided voters,” said Cartwright.

In addition to the strength of his record, the Cartwright team displayed remarkable field presence, with nearly 1,200 volunteers making over 150,000 attempts at contact with registered voters in the last two months, including over 60,000 in the last weekend alone.

“From the start, we placed an emphasis on speaking with voters directly, and the volunteers showed themselves to be a powerful force. I want to thank all the volunteers and staff who worked to make this night possible,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright was cautiously optimistic about what the future holds.

“We won’t know until later this evening about whether Democrats control the house. I am hopeful we will. Democrats have a plan to put a large infrastructure bill on the President’s desk, and I think he’ll sign it. That means jobs for our area, and I’ll work to make that a reality. Regardless of who controls the House, I’ll keep working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get things done,” said Cartwright.

With the victory, Cartwright will become the first Congressman from Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, which encompasses all of Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna counties and parts of Monroe and Luzerne. He will be inaugurated in early January, 2019.