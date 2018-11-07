Pa. US House: Fitzpatrick beats Wallace for seat
Incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick defeated Scott Wallace for a seat in the U.S. House, District 1.
The Associated Press called Fitzpatrick's victory at midnight Wednesday morning.
As of 12:36 a.m. Fitzpatrick had won 51 percent to 49 percent, 168,512 votes to 159,693 votes.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
There is no data for this zipcode!
Get current weather condition by zip code failed.
Allentown, PA 18102
51°F
Clear
TONIGHT
- 40%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
Feature Belt
Talkers Conrad Hotels & Resorts via CNN
Health Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News iStock/samgrandy