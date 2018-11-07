Election

Pa. US House: Fitzpatrick beats Wallace for seat

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 12:31 AM EST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 12:37 AM EST

Pa. US House: Fitzpatrick beats Wallace for seat

Incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick defeated Scott Wallace for a seat in the U.S. House, District 1.

The Associated Press called Fitzpatrick's victory at midnight Wednesday morning.

As of 12:36 a.m. Fitzpatrick had won 51 percent to 49 percent, 168,512 votes to 159,693 votes.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

51°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 40%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

News
Totally new jetliner unveiled for US fliers
CNN image

Totally new jetliner unveiled for US fliers

Talkers
World's first underwater hotel residence opens in Maldives
Conrad Hotels & Resorts via CNN

World's first underwater hotel residence opens in Maldives

Health
Pediatricians strengthen stance against spanking kids
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pediatricians strengthen stance against spanking kids

News
Preserving your Halloween candy
iStock/samgrandy

Preserving your Halloween candy