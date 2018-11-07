Pa. US House: Wild takes 7th District
Democrat Susan Wild defeated Republican Marty Nothstein and Independent Tim Silfies to win the 7th District in the U.S. House. The Associated Press reported Wild's victory at approximately 10:15 p.m.
Wild, Nothstein and Silfies were also fighting for a seat in the 15th district due to Charlie Dent stepping down. Nothstein was declared the winner of the 15th district at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday. He will serve from November to January, then Wild will serve for the full term.
Wild had previously said she would be an “independent voice for the people of this district,” adding as a lawyer she worked with both sides of disputes to find compromises and if elected, would work with Republicans.
