Election

Pa. US House: Wild takes 7th District

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 10:32 PM EST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 12:55 AM EST

Pa. US House: Wild takes 7th District

Democrat Susan Wild defeated Republican Marty Nothstein and Independent Tim Silfies to win the 7th District in the U.S. House. The Associated Press reported Wild's victory at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Wild, Nothstein and Silfies were also fighting for a seat in the 15th district due to Charlie Dent stepping down. Nothstein was declared the winner of the 15th district at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday. He will serve from November to January, then Wild will serve for the full term.

Wild had previously said she would be an “independent voice for the people of this district,” adding as a lawyer she worked with both sides of disputes to find compromises and if elected, would work with Republicans.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

51°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 40%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

News
Totally new jetliner unveiled for US fliers
CNN image

Totally new jetliner unveiled for US fliers

Talkers
World's first underwater hotel residence opens in Maldives
Conrad Hotels & Resorts via CNN

World's first underwater hotel residence opens in Maldives

Health
Pediatricians strengthen stance against spanking kids
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pediatricians strengthen stance against spanking kids

News
Preserving your Halloween candy
iStock/samgrandy

Preserving your Halloween candy