Pennsylvania sends record 4 women to US House

Pennsylvania voters are sending a record four women to the U.S. House of Representatives.

All four victors are Democrats who won open seats in the Philadelphia suburbs, Berks County, and the Lehigh Valley. Three of them won in districts that had been under Republican control before the state Supreme Court redrew their boundaries in a bid to make them more competitive.

Pennsylvania had never sent more than two women to the House at any one time.

Madeleine Dean beat Republican Dan David in the 4th District, which includes part of Berks County and most of Montgomery County.

Mary Gay Scanlon prevailed over Republican Pearl Kim in the 5th District, which is comprised of all of Delaware County and part of Montgomery County.

Chrissy Houlahan beat Republican Greg McCauley in the 6th District, which includes the southern tip of Berks County and most of Chester County.

And Susan Wild beat Republican Marty Nothstein in the 7th District, which is made up of Lehigh and Northampton counties and part of Monroe County.