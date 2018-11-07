Election

Republican Dan Meuser elected to Pa. 9th Congressional District

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 09:58 PM EST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 12:28 AM EST

Republican candidate Dan Meuser has been elected to Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. 

Democrat candidate Denny Wolff has given his concession speech.

The 9th Congressional District includes all of Carbon, Lebanon, Montour and Schuylkill counties and parts of Berks, Luzerne and Northumberland counties. 

"We're going to be there in Washington being a strong voice for the people of the 9th and doing the things that they want and it absolutely includes President Trump's America first agenda," Meuser said during his victory speech. "We won't stop until every American feels proud of their country."

Meuser released the following statement on his victory:

First of all, I want to thank the voters for the faith they have placed in me to represent the 9th Congressional District in the U.S. Congress. This was a hard fought election and I have to thank our volunteers, supporters, elected officials and our campaign team for their tireless dedication to our campaign. Campaigning is a WE effort and tonight’s results prove that. I also must thank my wife Shelley, my children and our entire family and friends for their support and encouragement. I couldn’t have done this without the sacrifices and support they gave me. I look forward to working with the many state and local elected officials across the 9th Congressional District, Republican and Democrat, to help improve the lives of our residents and get results to major issues impacting us here at home. The people of the 9th Congressional District can count on me to work hard for them in Congress, to be a loud voice for getting things done, to support our President and help implement the America First Agenda.

