Republican Dan Meuser elected to Pa. 9th Congressional District

Republican candidate Dan Meuser has been elected to Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District.

Democrat candidate Denny Wolff has given his concession speech.

The 9th Congressional District includes all of Carbon, Lebanon, Montour and Schuylkill counties and parts of Berks, Luzerne and Northumberland counties.

"We're going to be there in Washington being a strong voice for the people of the 9th and doing the things that they want and it absolutely includes President Trump's America first agenda," Meuser said during his victory speech. "We won't stop until every American feels proud of their country."

Meuser released the following statement on his victory: