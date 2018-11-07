Scanlon wins Pa. 5th, special election in old 7th District Mary Gay Scanlon, (D) [ + - ] Pearl Kim, (R) [ + - ] Former U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan [ + - ] Mary Gay Scanlon, (D) [ + - ] Pearl Kim, (R) [ + - ] Former U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan [ + - ]

Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon won the election in Pennsylvania's 5th congressional district and the special election in the state's old 7th District.

The latter district, which includes parts of Berks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster and Montgomery counties, was restructured to the new 5th District.

Scanlon won the open congressional seat in the 5th district, which had been under Republican control for eight years but was redrawn by the state Supreme Court.

Scanlon beat Republican Pearl Kim on Tuesday in the Delaware County-based 5th District, giving Democrats a pickup in their quest to retake the U.S. House majority.

Republican Pat Meehan had held the former 7th District since 2011. He resigned in April while under an ethics investigation for using taxpayer money to settle a former aide's sexual harassment complaint.

The district it largely replaced had such a contorted shape that it was nicknamed "Goofy kicking Donald Duck" and became a national poster child for gerrymandering. The state Supreme Court redrew it after ruling Pennsylvania's congressional districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered by Republicans in 2011.

Scanlon beat Kim in the old 7th District, where she will serve for two months in the office before beginning a full two-year term as the representative in the 5th District.