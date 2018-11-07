Voters brave rain to vote in New Jersey

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - "Whether it's snowing, whether it's raining, it's important that these people hold our future in their hands," said voter Katherine Kelsey.

As the work day ended, voter turnout continued to climb at a polling place in Clinton Township, New Jersey. The Patrick McGahern School is the site of elections for the 7th, 11th and 12th districts.

"There's definitely some people out there with a lot of passion that want to vote and their voice heard which is great," said voter Megan Verderamo.

Voters we heard from this afternoon say this midterm election is one they believe matters most.

"We are dealing with our local environment and it's important to address things on a local scale first," said voter RJ Calabrese.

"Whether it's Democrat, Republican, just making your choice and know best by what you believe not by a party," said Verderamo.

Voters say the process was rather quick.

"It moves really quickly. I mean, I was in an out in 15 minutes max," said Kelsey.

With only a couple hours left to cast your ballot, Katherine says the excuses are running out.

"You don't get the right to complain later if you haven't cast your vote," said Kelsey.

Especially sitting this one out on a count of rain.

"You've got to get out and rock the vote as they say," said Verderamo.

"I'll drive them I mean it's their job," said Calabrese.