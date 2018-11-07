Voters pass Oley library referendum

69 News

OLEY TWP., Pa. - Voters have passed the Oley Township library referendum.

The referendum asked voters if they approved of a library tax to provide funds to maintain the local library in Oley Township.

The question on the ballot read: "Do you approve of a library tax in the amount of .09051828 mills, to be assessed annually on the real estate in Oley Township, to provide funds in the amount of $18,099.99 for the establishment and maintenance of a local library in the Township of Oley?"

Voters passed the referendum 741 to 368.

The tax increase will allow the library to be eligible for state aid and grants, providing more resources and programs to the library, which currently operates as a non profit.

In May 2014, voters did not pass the Oley library referendum.