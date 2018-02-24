FBI Probe

Mayor tells jury in federal corruption trial 'I hate fundraising'

Ed Pawlowski testified in his defense this week

By:

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 07:30 AM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:30 AM EST

ALLENTOWN, Pa, - Mayor Ed Pawlowski moved to Allentown about 20 years ago from Chicago to work for an arm of the Allentown Housing Authority before becoming former Mayor Roy Afflerbach’s community and economic development director.

He told the jury in his federal corruption trial that he was about to leave the city for a new opportunity in Philadelphia before politics were in his future.

“The former mayor, frankly, was crazy,” Pawlowski told jurors about his near decision, in part, to leave Allentown.

But then he was approached about the prospect of running for mayor, an option he said he had never really considered. Pawlowski told the jury that he decided it was the best way to really effectuate change in the city.

“It was a passion for us,” he said of him and his wife, Lisa. “We saw it more as a mission than as a job.”

Pawlowski took the stand this week in his own defense against allegations that he traded favors and city contracts in exchange for campaign contributions. The prosecution rested its case after more than three weeks of testimony, and the defense for co-defendant Scott Allinson rested last week after a little more than a day of testimony. Allinson stands accused of promising to generate campaign donations in exchange for funneling city legal work to his firm, Norris McLaughlin.

Pawlowski will return to the stand 9 a.m. Monday, when the prosecution continues its cross-examination.

When the mayor first took the stand Wednesday, he told the jury that he decided in 2013 to run for Pennsylvania governor in 2014. He testified that he withdrew from the race in February 2014 after candidate and eventual winner, Tom Wolf, announced he was putting $10 million of his own money into his campaign.

“I’m not a wealthy man. I’m just a middle-class guy,” Pawlowski told jurors. “I didn’t have the ability to raise that kind of money.”

Pawlowski testified that he saw the 2016 race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Pat Toomey as a good opportunity for a Democrat. The election would be held during a high-profile presidential race meaning good voter turnout, and it was a seat Toomey previously won by only 70,000 votes, he said.

And it was this decision whether to run that gave the defense its chance to explain the mayor’s free use of a Key West, Florida, vacation home owned by Richard Somach, an attorney at the Norris McLaughlin law firm.

The prosecution presented evidence of Pawlowski using Somach’s vacation home. They also alleged efforts to have Somach appointed solicitor of the Allentown Parking Authority amidst promises of campaign donations.

Somach previously testified that Pawlowski discussed paying to use the house, but never followed through.

Pawlowski testified that he asked Somach in early 2015 to borrow the Key West home, so he could reflect with his wife on whether to launch another statewide campaign.

“I had to really sit down and think, ‘Do I really want to do this again?’” he told the jury.

The mayor testified that he had never previously paid to the use the house because he and Somach were friends. But after deciding to run for Congress, Pawlowski said he decided to pay Somach $1,000 to avoid any “unwanted scrutiny” that a high-profile race would generate.

It was a busy and furious time, however, so the payment never materialized, he said.

“I never got around to paying it,” Pawlowski said. “I didn’t have any money in the bank. I had to sell some stock.”

The prosecution has accused the mayor of directing city staff to assemble lists of engineering and law firms and the amount of business they received from Allentown over the years, alleging he used those lists as a starting point for donors to target and how much he should seek.

The mayor throughout the trial has not shied away from the fact that he has used such lists to fundraise for the city events and his own campaigns.

“As a mayor, you’re fundraising all the time,” he said.

At the direction of his defense attorney, Pawlowski told the jury that political candidates ask family, friends and business associates for money. A general election will draw bigger, nationwide donors that can help candidates with elections and fundraisers, but primaries, such as the one Pawlowski entered in 2015, are a different story, he said.

“When you start out in those primaries, it’s really up to those candidates to work hard and raise money,” Pawlowski said.

The mayor readily acknowledged that he looked to city vendors as a possible source for campaign contributions. He testified that he looked to people and companies that may be in a good position to donate, and city vendors are exactly the types that benefited from policies that led to $1 billion worth of outside investment in Allentown.

Pawlowski told jurors that he learned lessons from the governor's race and realized that he needed to put in the time and effort to fundraising. He started "working non-stop" to raise at least $500,000 by June 30, 2015.

"I hate fundraising," he said. "I don't think there's a candidate alive who likes fundraising."

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

FBI Probe: Latest Stories

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

WEATHER ALERT

There is 1 area under alert.   DETAILS >>>

Twitter #AllentownMayorTrial

FBI Probe: Latest Videos

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

William Allen student arrested, charged with making threats

William Allen student arrested, charged with making threats

Planners updated on Five City Center, Lafayette College projects
69 News

Planners updated on Five City Center, Lafayette College projects

Hearing on fracking draws dozens, many opposed
69 News

Hearing on fracking draws dozens, many opposed

Tractor-trailer wreck closes I-78 for hours Thursday night
69 News

Tractor-trailer wreck closes I-78 for hours Thursday night

Witness recalls scene of deadly Lehigh Valley conduit collapse

Witness recalls scene of deadly Lehigh Valley conduit collapse

Man critical after being shot in the face in Allentown
69 News

Man critical after being shot in the face in Allentown

Prosecution begins grilling Mayor Pawlowski in pay-to-play trial

Prosecution begins grilling Mayor Pawlowski in pay-to-play trial

Affordable housing in Lehigh Valley out of reach for many

Affordable housing in Lehigh Valley out of reach for many

Pa. Turnpike commission calls death a 'freak accident'

Pa. Turnpike commission calls death a 'freak accident'

Pawlowski heard on tape confronting former campaign manager Mike Fleck

Pawlowski heard on tape confronting former campaign manager Mike Fleck

DA Morganelli unveils plan to curb gun violence

DA Morganelli unveils plan to curb gun violence

FERC responds to numerous PennEast rehearing requests

FERC responds to numerous PennEast rehearing requests

Allentown Arts Commission announces Artist-in-Residence program
iStock

Allentown Arts Commission announces Artist-in-Residence program

Bethlehem mayor says city is strong, keeps progressing

Bethlehem mayor says city is strong, keeps progressing

Truck driver killed after Lehigh Tunnel beam falls
69 News

Truck driver killed after Lehigh Tunnel beam falls

Allentown Mayor Pawlowski returns to stand in corruption trial

Allentown Mayor Pawlowski returns to stand in corruption trial

Tax Act impacts PPL earnings, stock issuance

Tax Act impacts PPL earnings, stock issuance

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski back on the stand
69 News

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski back on the stand

Allentown Council OKs more off-campus housing in West End

Allentown Council OKs more off-campus housing in West End

Spring-Ford girls get the better of Boyertown in District I game

Spring-Ford girls get the better of Boyertown in District I game

DeSales to play for both conference titles; Moravian men advance to finals

DeSales to play for both conference titles; Moravian men advance to finals

Nazareth, Emmaus boys advance to District 11-6A quarterfinals

Nazareth, Emmaus boys advance to District 11-6A quarterfinals

Varone's hat trick lifts Phantoms in comeback win at Utica
69 News

Varone's hat trick lifts Phantoms in comeback win at Utica

Allentown committee discusses off-campus housing

Allentown committee discusses off-campus housing

ASD holds community forum on school safety

ASD holds community forum on school safety

Jack-knifed tractor trailer snarls traffic on I-78 westbound
69 News

Jack-knifed tractor trailer snarls traffic on I-78 westbound

Pawlowski testifies he had no idea city vendors hired his campaign manager
69 News

Pawlowski testifies he had no idea city vendors hired his campaign manager

Pietrobon named head football coach at ACCHS

Pietrobon named head football coach at ACCHS

Mayor Ed Pawlowski takes stand in jovial mood, says 'not guilty'
69 News

Mayor Ed Pawlowski takes stand in jovial mood, says 'not guilty'

Warm weather impacts summertime-based businesses

Warm weather impacts summertime-based businesses

Sands Bethlehem casino bid invalidated by Pa. Gaming Control Board

Sands Bethlehem casino bid invalidated by Pa. Gaming Control Board

Mini van crashes into pole outside Luis Ramos Elementary
69 News

Mini van crashes into pole outside Luis Ramos Elementary

Frack ban hearing to be held for public at LCCC

Frack ban hearing to be held for public at LCCC

Easton Main Street Initiatives moves location

Easton Main Street Initiatives moves location

Nazareth pair plead guilty in rape of unconscious woman

Nazareth pair plead guilty in rape of unconscious woman

Home visits to be administered by police after Naloxone revival

Home visits to be administered by police after Naloxone revival

Allentown Mayor Pawlowski takes the stand, denies involvement in pay-to-play scheme
69 News

Allentown Mayor Pawlowski takes the stand, denies involvement in pay-to-play scheme

Sands Bethlehem submits winning bid to build mini-casino in Mercer County
69 News

Sands Bethlehem submits winning bid to build mini-casino in Mercer County

GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map
69 News

GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map

New options available for cancer prevention, treatment

New options available for cancer prevention, treatment

Allentown mayor takes stand in his federal corruption trial
69 News

Allentown mayor takes stand in his federal corruption trial

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski expected to testify Wednesday in corruption trial
69 News

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski expected to testify Wednesday in corruption trial

Easton Area parents concerned about school safety

Easton Area parents concerned about school safety

Allentown residents enthusiastic about new school
69 News

Allentown residents enthusiastic about new school

Bethlehem amending its zoning laws

Bethlehem amending its zoning laws

Allentown Council delays vote on Pawlowski picks, gets malware brief

Allentown Council delays vote on Pawlowski picks, gets malware brief

2 injured in Allentown hit-and-run
69 News

2 injured in Allentown hit-and-run

LCCC closes all campuses due to security threat; Classes to resume Wednesday

LCCC closes all campuses due to security threat; Classes to resume Wednesday

Outraged homeowners begin legal challenge against FERC, PennEast pipeline

Outraged homeowners begin legal challenge against FERC, PennEast pipeline

New surprises in store for Lehigh Valley Auto Show

New surprises in store for Lehigh Valley Auto Show