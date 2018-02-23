Pawlowski heard on tape confronting former campaign manager Mike Fleck

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For two days on the stand Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski repeatedly denied he was ever involved in a pay to play scheme.

During cross examination the prosecution played a series of tapes, one in which Pawlowski confronts his former campaign manager and the star witness for the FBI, Mike Fleck, about wearing a wire days before the raid at Allentown City Hall.

During the conversation Pawlwoski says in part:

"You are wearing a wire."

"They got you for tax evasion."

"You're taking everyone down."

Pawlowski says he confronted Fleck because he was concerned about being recorded, about political operatives from other campaigns and things getting out that might be misconstrued.

The mayor told jurors he occasionally had his office swept for bugs because he was burned in the past by rival campaigns.

He says several mayors before him had also done it.

The mayor also testified Fleck allegedly stole $76,000 from the campaign before skipping town.

Pawlowski says both Fleck and another campaign employee and witness, Sam Ruchlewicz, were both admonished for saying things that were inappropriate to potential donors.

Ruchlewicz testified earlier that Pawlowski anticipated campaign donations in exchange for city contracts.

Testimony is expected to continue Monday. The judge says he expects the jury will get the case early in the week.