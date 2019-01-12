Federal employees receive no paychecks as shutdown nears fourth week

Payday has come and gone without any checks for thousands of federal workers, as the partial government shutdown nears the start of its fourth week.

More than 800,000 federal employees missed their first paychecks today under the shutdown, which started December 22. Those who have been on the job received pay stubs with zeroes on them.

But there is hope ahead. Both the Senate and the House have passed a bill requiring all employees, including those furloughed, to be paid as soon as the government reopens. President Trump is expected to sign it.

Friday afternoon, Vice President Mike Pence made that promise when he met with Customs and Border Protection agents in Washington, D.C., who have been working without pay during the shutdown.

"All of the agencies affected by this shutdown will be paid in full when the government reopens. Your families will get your paychecks," said Pence.

The shutdown is on track to become the longest in U.S. history by this weekend as President Trump and congressional Democrats continue to fight over funding for a border wall.